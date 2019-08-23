As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Market Value Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Has Cut Stake; Dearborn Partners Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) Increased by $841,428 as Stock Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.91. About 197,321 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 4,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 228,571 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41M, up from 224,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $214.72. About 2.13M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 108,685 shares. Starr has 1.2% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 38,037 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited accumulated 148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 35,030 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 133,060 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma accumulated 0% or 38,643 shares. 160,288 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 42,945 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,559 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 43,123 shares. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Regions Corp stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 404 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.35% or 29,983 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Associates has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 206,556 were reported by Hexavest. Wisconsin-based Johnson has invested 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 1,668 shares. Guardian LP reported 168,083 shares. 480 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Commerce. Moreover, Swift Run Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.53% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). King Wealth reported 43,601 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Telemus Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 25,696 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.51% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,617 shares to 2,293 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,782 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).