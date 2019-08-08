As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Its Holding by $172.30 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Position

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 82,775 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 210,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.97 million, up from 208,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $185.07. About 815,614 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 0.11% or 37,050 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 0.05% stake. Prudential Fin Inc owns 144,009 shares. 98,809 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Franklin Resources Inc owns 2,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,231 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Com owns 148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.72M shares. Utah Retirement owns 8,104 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 7,132 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 13,651 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 4,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 139,307 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 982 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,664 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Ltd Liability holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 28,546 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Limited Com Pa has 2.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 129,762 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,406 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 36,986 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. 90,077 are held by Financial Counselors. Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fragasso Gp holds 0.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 21,610 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 1,477 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Global Investors holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 33.39 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2,704 are held by Cadence Bank Na. 514 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory Ser. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 3.96 million shares. 45,599 are owned by World Asset Mngmt Incorporated.

