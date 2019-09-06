As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Decreased Stake by $172.30 Million; Third Avenue Management Has Decreased Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Holding by $12.83 Million; Share Price Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 513,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 4.30M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.12 million, down from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 1.95 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 72,961 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 109,577 shares to 11.56 million shares, valued at $105.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.47M for 55.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

