As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cantillon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Birchview Capital LP Stake in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Lifted as Shares Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.11 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 203,091 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 5.34M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28M for 18.34 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

