As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Valueact Holdings LP Cut Its Position by $172.30 Million; Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Stake by $652,000 as Valuation Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 203,091 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 281,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, down from 289,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 826,175 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 200,020 shares to 213,920 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 70,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,593 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.29% or 46,575 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy) has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ci Invests holds 0.39% or 868,700 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 2,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.5% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 44,950 shares. 9,453 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 567,758 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 3,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 6,173 shares. 41,973 are owned by Strs Ohio. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management owns 155,864 shares. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Too Expensive At This Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $280.44M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.11M for 18.34 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.