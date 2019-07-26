As Arista Networks (ANET) Valuation Rose, Partnervest Advisory Services Has Increased Its Holding by $388,104; Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Boosted Intelsat S A (I) Holding

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $272.45. About 493,904 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET)

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 157.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 1.10M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 8,156 shares to 15,888 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,842 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

