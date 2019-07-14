As Arista Networks (ANET) Valuation Rose, Holder Riverhead Capital Management Cut by $1.93 Million Its Stake; First Financial Upped Its Comcast (CMCSA) Position by $724,074

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 18.08M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 80.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 7,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $274.26. About 456,734 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7,896 shares to 56,575 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 19.39% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.65 per share. ANET’s profit will be $150.94 million for 34.80 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.99% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

