As Arista Networks (ANET) Valuation Declined, Montag & Caldwell Has Raised Position; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $775,276 as Stock Price Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 5486.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 77,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 78,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, up from 1,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $244.45. About 500,631 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 20,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.90 million, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 635,462 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 22,957 shares to 752,496 shares, valued at $64.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 642,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,878 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 221,790 shares to 855,320 shares, valued at $33.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 205,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.