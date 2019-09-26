As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Price Declined, Incline Global Management Boosted Its Holding; Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Market Valuation Declined While Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Raised by $590,000 Its Stake

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $241.56. About 438,851 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 1.32M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 232,078 shares to 921,084 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 159,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

