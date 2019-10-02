As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Declined, Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lifted Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Valuation Declined

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 3.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.96M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $225.12. About 233,831 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,900 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,200 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney owns 0.42% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 95,662 shares. Spark Limited reported 233,000 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wade G W invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Israel-based Psagot House has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 41,914 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 6,250 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 24,000 were accumulated by L & S Inc. Kcm Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.21% or 128,573 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,708 shares. Cwh Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 17,458 were reported by Forte Capital Ltd Adv. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.