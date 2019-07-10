As Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Rose, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $522,496; As Baxter Intl Com Stk (BAX) Stock Value Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lifted Stake

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, down from 21,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $270.47. About 334,223 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (BAX) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 2.11M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk by 30,800 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel accumulated 4,165 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs accumulated 1.85% or 226,386 shares. Provise Group invested in 6,077 shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.08% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0.04% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Family Capital Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,600 shares. Nadler Gp reported 0.1% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). City Communication has 0.47% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Bb&T holds 56,061 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.56% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Fdx Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 4,656 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Investment House Ltd holds 37,812 shares. Lvm Ltd Mi reported 5,442 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 37,274 shares.