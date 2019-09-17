As Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosted Stake by $533,022; As Costar Group (CSGP) Market Valuation Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Cut Position by $1.83 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 3,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $244.6. About 293,489 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc analyzed 3,310 shares as the company's stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 244,527 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.48M, down from 247,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $10.66 during the last trading session, reaching $590.22. About 145,261 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13,127 shares to 47,752 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 4,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 65.87 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,311 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sigma Planning owns 767 shares. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited owns 8,299 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 18,085 shares. Pointstate LP owns 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 900 shares. Blair William And Company Il accumulated 0.81% or 257,121 shares. 258 are held by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Advisory Research reported 1,702 shares stake. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 90,147 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 66,439 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 382,802 shares.