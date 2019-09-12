As Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Declined, Jag Capital Management Cut by $6.90 Million Its Position; Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Stake Maintained by Copeland Capital Management Llc

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 63,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 361,438 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.31M, up from 297,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 228,329 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 77.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 26,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 7,870 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 34,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $8.87 during the last trading session, reaching $246.81. About 876,366 shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $172.52M for 28.43 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Oh (NYSE:PGR) by 34,349 shares to 235,602 shares, valued at $18.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 32,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Cl A.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 103,347 shares to 319,119 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,531 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS).

