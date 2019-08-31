As Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Upped Its Holding by $2.73 Million; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Riverpark Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $541,910

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 50,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74M, up from 41,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $226.62. About 526,359 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 43,838 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 49,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN to Buy CELG’s Otezla, ALXN’s Soliris Gets EC Nod & More – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 248,369 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 31,790 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co, Colorado-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Dynamic Capital holds 4.84% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 14,171 shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Management has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Manufacturers Life The reported 717,768 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,340 shares. Asset Management accumulated 16,489 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.06 million shares. Vanguard Group owns 53.19M shares. Duff And Phelps Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,123 shares to 72,206 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 399,552 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $47.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 96,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arista Networks: Ignore The Bearish Noise – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Arista Networks Stock Dropped 21.7% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.