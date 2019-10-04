As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Value Declined, Incline Global Management Boosted Position by $10.72 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 60.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 187,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 496,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.12M, up from 308,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 10.19 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $224.34. About 911,166 shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 160,750 shares to 166,350 shares, valued at $22.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,900 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

