As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Price Declined, Montag & Caldwell Lifted by $20.03 Million Its Position; As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Shares Declined, Ashmore Group Plc Lifted Stake by $6.43 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 5486.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 77,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 78,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.45 million, up from 1,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $240.57. About 124,836 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 126,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 601,151 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68 million, up from 475,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 61,041 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,686 shares to 193,419 shares, valued at $67.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,868 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS).

