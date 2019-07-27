As Arista Networks (ANET) Market Value Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Position by $6.76 Million; Keywise Capital Management LTD Upped Holding in 58 Com (WUBA) by $1.32 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 433,801 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 21,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 219,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.08M, up from 198,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 674,600 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9,542 shares to 449,284 shares, valued at $35.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Holding Co (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,080 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

