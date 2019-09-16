As Arista Networks (ANET) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; As Logmein (LOGM) Share Value Declined, Indaba Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $799,131 Its Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 319,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, up from 308,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 178,031 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $242.54. About 110,616 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Arista Networks Stock Dropped 21.7% in May – The Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Networks: A New Phase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Arista Networks Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista Networks: Ignore The Bearish Noise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 200,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $101.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 27.94 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.