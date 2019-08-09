As Arista Networks (ANET) Market Valuation Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $1.36 Million; Reik & Co Lowered Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holding as Share Price Rose

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 117,814 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 28,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 32,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $228.94. About 206,726 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 20,213 shares to 54,683 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

