As Arista Networks (ANET) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tiverton Asset Management Increased Position; As Ringcentral (RNG) Valuation Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $342,000

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 144.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 1,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, up from 987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $244.13. About 597,214 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 5,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, down from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 568,358 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yirendai Ltd by 135,243 shares to 191,278 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Co reported 1.81 million shares. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 3,042 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,052 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Ww Investors has invested 0.27% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Venator Capital Mngmt holds 1.67% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 57,071 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 17,051 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 359 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 40,974 shares. 80,000 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Gotham Asset Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,064 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 292,915 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 94,477 shares.

