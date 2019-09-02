As Argan (AGX) Valuation Declined, Shaker Investments Increased Position by $1.73 Million; Ghost Tree Capital Has Increased Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) as Shares Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 1.30 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 174.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 35,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 55,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.76M market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 99,010 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 28,789 shares. Eagle Asset reported 2.61M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt holds 6,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division has 0.06% invested in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) for 29,900 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.02% or 23,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 268,836 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.1% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Marshall Wace Llp holds 169,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8.66 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 13,700 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Citadel Advisors Llc reported 6.43M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,165 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.90M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $49,796 activity.