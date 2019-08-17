As Argan (AGX) Valuation Declined, Frigate Ventures LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Cumberland Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) as Market Value Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 7.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 32.64 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. $19.47M worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares were bought by Lawler Robert D.. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 2.16 million shares. Creative Planning owns 1.93M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 26,819 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 0.26% or 206 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 62,545 shares. Rech Investors holds 0.02% or 23.12M shares. Sage Fin Gp has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru Com has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 39,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 55,360 shares. Moreover, Ionic Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 22,330 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares.