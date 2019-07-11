As Argan (AGX) Stock Price Rose, Frigate Ventures LP Has Upped Its Position; Chesley Taft & Associates Holds Stake in Eog Resources (EOG)

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 41,501 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 1.39M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98M and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,655 were accumulated by Cap Intl Sarl. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 0.02% or 18,552 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Connor Clark Lunn owns 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 43,712 shares. Caprock Group owns 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,511 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 7,938 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co owns 3.43M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Intact, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 3,788 shares. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt invested 0.49% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sumitomo Life Ins Communications holds 0.32% or 24,834 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Llc reported 113,353 shares. Associated Banc holds 148,039 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc holds 0.12% or 294,826 shares. Sterling Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 7,158 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,505 shares to 52,156 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,401 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).