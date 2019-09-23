As Argan (AGX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Lowered by $785,800 Its Holding; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Plancorp Has Cut Its Stake by $554,744

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 19,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 82,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 102,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 102,732 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 4,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 6,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 2.08M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 19,555 shares to 108,791 shares, valued at $8.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 6,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.