As Argan (AGX) Share Value Declined, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Wallington Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in American Tower Corp. (AMT) as Stock Value Rose

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $222.48. About 828,726 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $618.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 18,509 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,251 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co stated it has 30,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oppenheimer & Inc accumulated 53,918 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Com reported 146,775 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 664,680 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mngmt accumulated 63,991 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.41% or 656,664 shares. Kempen Capital Nv reported 838 shares. Wade G W And has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn invested in 129 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baxter Bros stated it has 3,538 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares to 488,947 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carbon Black Inc.