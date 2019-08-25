As Argan (AGX) Share Value Declined, Holder Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $529,356; Stock Declined

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 33,228 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 36,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 27,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 19,705 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 46,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 89,387 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,033 shares to 11,964 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corp Etf.