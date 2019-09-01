As Argan (AGX) Share Price Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.45 Million; Tarbox Group Has Trimmed Realty Income (O) Holding by $420,334; Stock Value Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 152,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 330,543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51M, down from 482,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 95,394 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 770,439 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 83,100 shares to 221,900 shares, valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 87,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp has invested 0.14% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Voya Investment Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 134,542 shares. Citadel Lc owns 10,017 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 168,002 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,323 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 127,438 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 40,593 shares. 3,850 are held by Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company holds 573 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 10,050 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 2,317 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 4,917 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bennicas And Assocs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4,450 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

