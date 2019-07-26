As Argan (AGX) Market Value Rose, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Its Stake by $686,000; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Position by $679,708

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 192,696 shares traded or 60.47% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc analyzed 2,708 shares as the company's stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,873 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.25. About 332,477 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.40 million activity. $463,180 worth of stock was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of stock or 1,312 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.60 million was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. $2.51 million worth of stock was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. The insider King Ian sold 23,000 shares worth $5.25 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 478 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 14,216 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Int Group Incorporated accumulated 30,470 shares. Voya Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 39,402 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr invested in 0.03% or 949 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 1,682 shares. Eagle Asset Inc accumulated 7,781 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company accumulated 584,725 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 80,862 shares. Investment House Limited has 26,391 shares. Coastline Tru holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 11,350 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 17,558 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs owns 550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 15,320 are owned by Comerica Financial Bank.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 21,357 shares to 133,445 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 8,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)