As Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Boosted Position; As Scansource (SCSC) Market Valuation Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Upped Position

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 24,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 268,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74 million, up from 244,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 136,528 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 161.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 147,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 238,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 91,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 331,737 shares traded or 104.41% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard holds 1.34 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru holds 0% or 770 shares in its portfolio. 23,521 were reported by Principal Financial Grp. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 18,127 shares. 7,111 are owned by Us Commercial Bank De. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 1,021 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 30,725 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Yorktown And Rech owns 265,000 shares. Millennium Limited Co has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 79,314 shares. Pnc Ser Grp holds 2,006 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 76,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delphi Management Ma holds 114,046 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 371,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Varian Medical Systems Is Tanking Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:LDOS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nxt-ID, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXTD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,840 shares to 156,290 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 11,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,621 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 11,760 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,702 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 19,858 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 295 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Denali Advsr Lc holds 23,361 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 8,579 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Management Assoc Ny has 0.5% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 9,500 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 924 shares stake. Amg Natl Bank holds 0.03% or 16,028 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,920 shares. 2.14M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 16,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio.