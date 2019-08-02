As Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Market Value Rose, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Upped Position; Diam Company LTD Has Increased Its Position in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) by $1.09 Million

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 323,818 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 90,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 523,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 432,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 156,773 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 134,779 shares to 78,704 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 307,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,256 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group Inc reported 265,568 shares stake. Horan Advisors Ltd reported 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pl Capital Advsrs Lc reported 347,500 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd owns 22,473 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 226,132 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 549,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.49M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 4,887 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 32,400 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 36 shares. Barclays Plc reported 22,155 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.12% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.78M shares. Selway Asset Management has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5,860 shares.