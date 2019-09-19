As Ares Capital (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Raised Position by $1.25 Million; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Decreased Its Federated Investors Pa (FII) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 73,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.62 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 737,064 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 124,196 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 2.03M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Duncker Streett And reported 78,347 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. California-based Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 8,023 were reported by Synovus Fin Corp. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 78,911 shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp holds 1.04% or 117,433 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd invested in 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 419,669 shares. 4.99M were accumulated by Confluence Mngmt. Moreover, Nwq Invest Mngmt Co Limited has 0.29% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 707,728 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 171,274 shares to 24,057 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,599 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 41,420 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc accumulated 0% or 10,986 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.02% stake. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 6,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 6,643 shares. 23 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Continental Advisors Ltd holds 102,896 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Cap City Trust Fl, Florida-based fund reported 20,542 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 25,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 14,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 24,600 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 131,802 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 789 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 170,501 shares.

