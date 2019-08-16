As Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Lifted Its Position by $739,500; Denali Advisors Holds Stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 1.20 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 387,762 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Thursday, August 1. $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru invested in 0.01% or 21,657 shares. Schroder Group Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.24M shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv reported 20,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 10,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mgmt invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 299 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 861,077 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh stated it has 230,604 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Lc has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Northern Corporation holds 0% or 191,240 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Group holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 34,474 shares. Blair William Communications Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.5% or 119,612 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & holds 1.86% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Skba Cap Management Limited holds 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 7,430 shares. Moreover, Fmr has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 1,493 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 955,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 81,384 were accumulated by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,298 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 126 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 233,800 shares. Assetmark reported 564 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 36,900 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc invested in 0.18% or 138,700 shares. Moreover, Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 35,700 shares to 49,500 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).