As Ares Capital (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Lowered Its Stake; Rench Wealth Management Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $321,382 as Stock Rose

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.13. About 1.20M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,083 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.60M, down from 38,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 91,681 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPM’s Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 579,501 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 20,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Group accumulated 2.51% or 84,825 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 63,305 were reported by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Lc. Bb&T Securities Lc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Logan Cap Inc holds 168,089 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,331 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.47M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 4,044 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.13% or 958,963 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na invested in 0.29% or 24,198 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 12,074 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Intact holds 96,700 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 588,457 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sunbelt Secs invested in 26,586 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Shelton Capital holds 1,621 shares. Qs Investors Lc stated it has 49,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,725 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Co. 73,236 were reported by Portland Invest Counsel. Arcadia Mngmt Mi stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.43 million shares. Citadel Advsr reported 0% stake. Carroll Finance Assocs reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Edgemoor Advsr owns 1.61% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 713,365 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Arlington Capital Mngmt holds 0.92% or 99,427 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Svcs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 246,170 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares to 63,747 shares, valued at $2.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.