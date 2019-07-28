As Ares Capital (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped Stake; Tealwood Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Open Text (OTEX) by $460,142 as Share Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 653,203 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares to 56,236 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.86M for 29.77 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.75% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Glovista Lc holds 1.28% or 237,959 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has 5,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Ltd holds 0.03% or 11,503 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 218,336 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 15,930 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hap Trading Lc, a New York-based fund reported 58,452 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.72% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 126,010 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 0.42% stake. Lenox Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2,500 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc holds 49,475 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 12,574 shares.