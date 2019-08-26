As Ares Capital (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Holding by $739,500; As Brinks Co (BCO) Share Value Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Raised by $3.38 Million Its Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 179,533 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 392.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 56,457 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 11,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 49,832 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Co has 563,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. 265,568 are owned by Tcw Group Inc. 546,766 were reported by Loomis Sayles And L P. 347,500 were reported by Pl Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 225,000 shares. Sfmg Ltd stated it has 0.51% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 18,350 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 346,163 shares or 0% of the stock. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Com invested 0.19% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 37,500 shares. 1.22 million are held by Natixis Limited Partnership. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Lc reported 751,791 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) was bought by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 20,266 shares to 129,734 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 15,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,474 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inc holds 0.01% or 2,848 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 881,581 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 36,298 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 577,891 shares. Haverford Com invested in 0% or 2,768 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 258 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) reported 1,505 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 2,497 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.02% or 815,501 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 14 shares. 160,086 were accumulated by Millennium. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 8,078 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc accumulated 1,339 shares. 56,457 are held by Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Liability Company.

