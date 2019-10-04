As Ares Capital (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Laffer Investments Boosted by $15.46 Million Its Holding; Profund Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $361,053 as Valuation Rose

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680.73 million, up from 37,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 292,297 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 33,435 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 29,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.33. About 313,442 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,209 shares to 18,413 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,148 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings.

