As Ares Capital (ARCC) Share Price Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Upped Position by $739,500; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position in Veeva Sys (VEEV) Lifted by $440,496 as Stock Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 417,745 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 80.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 7,813 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 4,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $166.69. About 914,361 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 267,025 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 310,271 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 5,602 shares. Leonard Green Prtnrs Lp holds 0.3% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 25,000 shares. 14,779 are owned by Allen Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. New England Rech And holds 0.16% or 1,850 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 2,282 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 115,211 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech has 0.09% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 121,554 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 1,951 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc has 0.02% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.05% or 19,876 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Company (Wy) owns 1,075 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares to 9,540 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,789 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 6,000 shares worth $110,640.