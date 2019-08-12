As Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Raised Stake; Blume Capital Management Decreased Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding by $4.31 Million; Share Price Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 86,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 86,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 471,445 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares to 144,065 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $110.42 million for 18.98 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings.

