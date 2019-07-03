As Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Share Value Rose, Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Its Stake by $12.68 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lifted Stake

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 1,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware reported 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Ltd Liability owns 110,037 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Com Delaware has invested 0.76% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 28,980 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Raymond James And Associate reported 515,320 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 563,452 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 16,739 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 32,504 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 22,473 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd stated it has 49,340 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bard Assocs holds 0.19% or 22,265 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $188.41M for 10.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.99M shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $30.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Should Dividend Growth Investors Consider It? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top BDC Pick Yields 9.2%, Dividend Hike And ‘Special Dividends’ From Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital’s Detailed Dividend Sustainability Analysis (Includes 2019 Dividend Projections) – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Puts Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Boeing Subpoenaed For 787 Dreamliner Records – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 22,261 shares to 50,326 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,111 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited reported 401,424 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,015 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 2.25% or 48,052 shares. Advisory Group holds 3,972 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 2,360 shares stake. Aldebaran Fin has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beacon Group Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 885 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.98% or 21,886 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 557,026 shares. Oakmont stated it has 21.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garrison Bradford holds 0.36% or 1,100 shares. Chilton Inv Communications Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 229,115 shares or 3.06% of all its holdings. Department Mb Bancorporation N A owns 6,103 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 2,566 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).