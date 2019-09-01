As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Market Valuation Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 173,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 362,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.12 million, up from 188,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 29/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,500 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,627 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $3,554 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, May 20. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.