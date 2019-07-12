As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Holding; Centerbridge Partners LP Stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Has Decreased by $20.25 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 331,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 751,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 960,896 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29 million, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN: IN NEW UNSECURED FIVE-YEAR CREDIT LINE; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 278,667 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Saba Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Pzena Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 996,725 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 14.91 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 1,194 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 179,091 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 25,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 443,540 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 738,613 shares. Panagora Asset reported 6,969 shares. Axa has 17,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adirondack Research And has invested 1.14% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.38 million shares. 73,838 were reported by Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Rowan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Oil and Gas 2019: 3 Investing Themes You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan receives new exchange rate proposal from Ensco – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 21, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares to 360,484 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 12, 2019 : FIS, WELL, WEC, OMC, SHOP, TAP, MLM, STE, NNN, USFD, IPGP, ARCC – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Ares Capital (ARCC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital Corp: 9.8%-Yield, Special Dividends And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 1.9% on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.05 million for 10.31 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.