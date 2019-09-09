As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lifted Stake by $1.85 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding by $529,000 as Valuation Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 108,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 608,813 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 984,130 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 282,026 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 293,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital’s Dividend, NAV, And Valuation Versus 10 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Indications Of An Undervalued Stock) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ares Capital (ARCC) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets Inc reported 80,895 shares. National Asset holds 0.04% or 16,988 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Cutter & Commerce Brokerage has invested 0.27% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pnc Services Grp Inc reported 130,054 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Co LP reported 58,000 shares. The California-based Ssi Invest has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company reported 10,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pl Ltd Company owns 347,500 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). New South Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 1.04 million shares. Private Trust Na holds 20,248 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Ltd reported 0% stake. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 578,900 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0.19% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.14 million shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $450.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 24,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,483 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest accumulated 7,242 shares. Lynch Associates In owns 103,983 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 161,800 shares. Markston Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Covington Inv Advsr Inc holds 56,720 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 5,763 shares. Benin Mgmt owns 8,912 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hwg Holding LP invested in 0% or 39 shares. Hardman Johnston Limited Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 557,720 shares. Lafayette Invs owns 86,980 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 0.07% or 337,352 shares. Regents Of The University Of California invested in 1.84% or 18,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).