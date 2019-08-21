As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $1.57 Million; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Shares Rose While Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Position

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 92,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.87M, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.59 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 598,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 241,950 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 6,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 297,463 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 47,674 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 26,586 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 85,675 shares. Prtnrs Group Ag stated it has 1.22 million shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.16% or 14,540 shares. Ssi Invest Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Greenwich Inv Mngmt holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 262,618 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has 563,452 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 1,374 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 306,290 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 3,450 shares or 0% of the stock.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.05 million shares to 3,485 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 33,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,017 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Granite Point Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,928 shares. Jump Trading Limited stated it has 21,331 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.01% or 27,297 shares. Niemann Cap Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Victory Capital holds 121,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,937 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Com Ltd Partnership holds 24,100 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 16,839 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 20,555 shares. Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs LP has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 370,874 shares. Fosun Ltd owns 273,247 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 13,461 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 3.18M shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Strata Skin Sciences Inc.