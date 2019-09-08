As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Telemus Capital Upped Stake by $1.19 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada Decreased Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (PBR) Position by $4.78 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 70,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 575,336 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 505,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 984,130 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (PBR) by 99.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 318,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 320,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 11.19 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 20/03/2018 – Petrobras reviewing offer for two more fertilizer plants-exec; 21/05/2018 – PETROBRAS: WATERFALL TENDER OF $4B INCLUDES ’21, ’22, ’23 NOTES; 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO REAFFIRMS CO.’S TARGETS AND METRICS; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PEDRO PARENTE SAYS COMPANY WILL ACHIEVE NET DEBT OF 2 TIMES EBITDA IF OIL PRICES ARE AROUND $70/BARREL; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS STRATEGY DIRECTOR NELSON SILVA SPEAKS AT EVENT; 15/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PRE-SAL PETROLEO PUBLISHES RULES OF MAY 30 OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras Distribuidora to expand oil lub plant – filing; 13/03/2018 – BW OFFSHORE: PETROBRAS EXERCISE OF 1-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION; 20/04/2018 – Silk Road Is Said to Join Bid for $8 Billion Petrobras Gas Unit; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CHOSES FRANCE’S ENGIE TO ENTER EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR GAS PIPELINE UNIT TAG

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 56,004 shares to 7,055 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,018 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 200 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $3,554 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 4.52M shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 201,855 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 19,827 shares. 5,860 are held by Heritage Wealth. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And Tru holds 19,996 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 110,037 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 151,157 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 20,097 shares. Bard Associate has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0.04% or 37,495 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors owns 306,290 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Stanley reported 7.37M shares. Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.99% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.15M shares to 8.42M shares, valued at $1.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 803,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Std Platinum Etf Tr.

Analysts await PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 10.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.