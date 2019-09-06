As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lifted Holding by $2.00 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 36,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 252,576 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 117,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 713,428 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 595,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 255,779 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 357,777 shares to 604,386 shares, valued at $24.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 10,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bruni J V &, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.42 million shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Shufro Rose & Communication Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 407,663 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj holds 0.12% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 219,745 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Delphi Incorporated Ma invested in 102,673 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 47,911 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 49,340 shares. Telemus Limited Liability holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 575,336 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 767,959 shares stake. 58,452 are held by Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bbr Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 417,404 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.