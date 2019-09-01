As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed Position; Nordstrom Com (JWN) Market Value Declined While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Increased Position by $473,264

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 78,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 67,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 3.06M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 16,478 shares to 117,361 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 7,105 shares. Willis Investment Counsel invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.15% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Trustmark Bank & Trust Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 14.43 million shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 2,087 shares. Lazard Asset Limited has 21,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% or 58,806 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability reported 197,131 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.