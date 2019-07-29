As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Eaton Plc F (ETN) by $1.86 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 33,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 713,365 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, up from 680,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 965,862 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 2.17 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares to 126,642 shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

