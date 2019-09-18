As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lowered Its Holding by $3.91 Million; Highlander Capital Management Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) Increased by $608,400

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $179.13. About 826,100 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 229,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 522,034 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 751,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 1.63 million shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30M for 10.29 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bank holds 0.01% or 125,862 shares. Oppenheimer And Co, New York-based fund reported 38,324 shares. Tegean Mngmt Limited stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sigma Planning Corp holds 105,663 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com invested in 306,789 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 78,347 were reported by Duncker Streett Co. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 60,000 shares. Clough Capital Limited Partnership has 1.51 million shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Hm Payson, a Maine-based fund reported 6,361 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Texas Yale reported 0.09% stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Laffer Invests stated it has 37,945 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 86,559 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 30,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,948 shares to 211,364 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 181,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.

