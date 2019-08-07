As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Alpine Associates Management Decreased Its Position by $1.06 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 33,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 713,365 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 680,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 934,165 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6.48M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 734,984 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2,000 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 90,615 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Investment Gru has invested 1.44% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ejf Lc accumulated 20,000 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 47,975 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc has 55,692 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 3.17M were accumulated by Omers Administration. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Highlander Cap Management Llc invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has 22,473 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D stated it has 10,510 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 2.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Ameriprise (AMP) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares to 52,206 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,864 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14M shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $73.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 2,612 are owned by Reilly Ltd Liability. Two Sigma Secs Llc holds 11,133 shares. Owl Creek Asset Ltd Partnership invested 1.61% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1,115 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 174 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 526,125 shares. Clearline Cap Lp holds 652,648 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Hg Vora Mgmt invested in 32.50 million shares or 20.8% of the stock. M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.05 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.96 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 479,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp owns 590,561 shares. 141,600 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Port KC: We’ll welcome new Isle of Capri owner with open arms – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.