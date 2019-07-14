As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Price Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Boosted Position by $895,713; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose, Private Management Group Has Cut Its Stake by $309,927

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 5,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,205 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.36 million, down from 552,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 11,478 shares. Essex Financial, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,433 shares. 1.10 million are held by Mcgowan Group Incorporated Asset Mgmt. Barnett Com Inc holds 0.6% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 61,005 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 17,868 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gp Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cutter & Com Brokerage holds 55,692 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 346,163 are held by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 76,170 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 0.08% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 47,911 shares. Nwq Mngmt Limited Liability owns 713,428 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 2.73M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 5,860 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Com invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 201,786 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Llc accumulated 3,599 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Company reported 40,881 shares. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% or 2,658 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 21,809 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Harvey Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.11% or 39,245 shares. Bowling Ltd Company holds 144,276 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Fiera reported 6,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Management Ltd invested in 1.67% or 541,840 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 1.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 314,819 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 4.25 million shares. Buckingham Incorporated holds 3,695 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. St Johns Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 15,682 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Washington Communications invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardagh Group S A by 212,111 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 88,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.